Photos: Nigeria’s Green-white-green barriers surround Ka’bah as Tinubu visits

In honour of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Holy Ka’bah in Makkah, barriers were painted in Nigeria’s national colours of green-white-green.

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President Tinubu is in Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj (Umrah). He was granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Ka’bah for prayers. Umrah is an Islamic religious rite performed by Muslims in Makkah.

It involves visiting the Grand Mosque, home to the Ka’bah, Islam’s most sacred structure, and performing a series of prescribed acts of worship.

Below are images from the events (as published by Imranmuhdz/X, Imranmuhdz/X and DOlusegun/X):

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