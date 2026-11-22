By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – Suspected gunmen have reportedly set fire to Government Secondary School, Masharkut, in Butura District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, triggered panic in the community after residents noticed smoke billowing from the school premises shortly after church service.

A community member, Daniel Bwehfa Makodeng, who reported the incident to journalists, said the school was set ablaze at about 1pm.

“Suspected bandits set the school on fire around 1pm,” he said.

He explained that residents initially noticed smoke coming from the school before discovering about 30 minutes later that the building was on fire.

The Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Hon. Amalau Amalau, also confirmed the incident, saying the council had received reports that the school was engulfed in flames.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Amalau said the circumstances surrounding the fire and the identities of those responsible had yet to be established.

“We only saw the school in flames. We cannot ascertain at the moment who was responsible or whether it was carried out by terrorists,” he said.

The chairman confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday, adding that the immediate concern was the destruction of the school building.

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation and comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.