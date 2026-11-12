Photos: Bianca remembers Ojukwu on 32nd wedding anniversary

Photo credit: X| Odumegwu-Ojukwu

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has paid tribute to her late husband, former Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, as she marked what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

Bianca shared a throwback photograph from their wedding ceremony on November 12, 1994, alongside an emotional message on IG on Thursday.

Reflecting on their years together, she expressed gratitude for the time they shared and the memories they created.

“12 November 1994, 32 years to this day. And my heart remembers the beautiful journey we shared, the love we built, the memories we created, and the promises we made,” she wrote.

She added, “Grateful to God for the precious time we shared, and will continue to cherish every memory until we meet again in eternity. Happy Anniversary, my Dearest.”

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, popularly known as Ikemba Nnewi, died on November 26, 2011, in the United Kingdom at the age of 78.

He was the leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra during the Nigerian Civil War, which lasted from 1967 to 1970.

Bianca has continued to remember her late husband on significant dates, honouring his memory years after his death.



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