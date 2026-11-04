Photos: Atiku, Oyegun, Naja’atu, Dino Melaye arrive Sokoto for ADC campaign

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, for the formal inauguration of his presidential campaign.

Also arriving in Sokoto for the campaign flag-off were former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun; Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad; and former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

Naja’atu arrived in the company of the ADC presidential candidate, while the other political figures also joined the gathering ahead of the campaign inauguration.

Atiku’s arrival attracted a large crowd of supporters and residents, many of whom gathered at the airport and along the route to catch a glimpse of the opposition candidate.

The large turnout is expected to delay his arrival at the campaign venue, as supporters lined up to welcome him.

Earlier, some youths identified as supporters of the APC reportedly attempted to block roads leading to the venue.

However, they were reportedly overwhelmed by the large crowd, allowing movement towards the venue to continue.