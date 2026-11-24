By Adegboyega Adeleye

Factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has accused Peter Obi of lacking the capacity to unite and manage people, citing the departure of several figures who worked with the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Abure made the allegation on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, while explaining his fallout with Obi and his decision to support President Bola Tinubu.

“Peter Obi doesn’t have capacity to manage people properly. I ask you, the structure we built around him in the 2023 general election. Where are the people? Where is Yunusa Tanko? He is in another party. You are looking at me because I’m saying I’m supporting Bola Tinubu. Yunusa Tanko is no longer with Peter,” Abure said.

“Ask yourself what happened to Yunusa Tanko. Ask yourself where is Sarah Ibrahim? Where is his vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general election? Where are a lot of others? Where is people like Valentine Ozigbo? There are many others.

The man simply does not have the capacity, the character, and competence to put people together and galvanise them towards achieving a set goal.”

Abure denied ever frustrating Obi out of the Labour party, saying the party had given him substantial control after the 2023 election. He argued that Obi’s experience with political parties and the Obidient movement showed, in his view, that he had struggled to keep people together.

“There was no frustration, we gave him everything. We practically handed over the leadership of the party to him, and that was the truth of the matter. If you go and find out, you are journalists. I’m sure a lot of your people were with us during the campaign.

“After the campaign, I practically almost handed over the party for him to run, and the result is what you have seen,” he said.

“Peter Obi himself will tell you: Look at people’s past. Look at Obi’s past. Look at APGA, look at PDP, look at Labour now, and look at the people that are with him, even in the Obidient movement, how they have all abandoned him and left him because he doesn’t have that capacity to put people together and manage them for effective performance.”

Abure also said his experience working with Obi, who is now contesting the 2027 election under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), had convinced him that the former Anambra governor was “unstable” and “unreliable.”

He said he chose to support Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections because he believed the president was better suited to lead.

“You see, experience they say is the best teacher. Now I have experience working with Peter Obi, and I have seen him in and out that he is unstable, unreliable, a pretender cannot be trusted because of the way he treated the leadership of the party,” Abure added.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is 100% better. And I give you the analysis today. Today, we gave a comparative analysis of the personality of Peter Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, giving our experiences now, and all the party members that were there were very clear. It was clear. Obviously, we are supporting him (Tinubu).”