Peter Obi congratulates Flamingos on U-17 Women’s World Cup triumph

The Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Nigeria U-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, following their triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Obi praised the players for their talent, resilience, hard work and dedication, saying their achievement had brought immense joy and pride to Nigerians.

In a congratulatory message posted on his X handle on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor commended the team for representing the country proudly on the international stage.

He said the players had earned a special place in the hearts of Nigerians through their outstanding performance.

“Thank you for raising our flag high and bringing immense joy to our nation. Your remarkable talent, resilience, hard work and dedication have earned you a special place in the hearts of Nigerians,” Obi said.

He added that the team’s accomplishment demonstrated the potential of Nigerian youths and their ability to excel through determination and commitment.

“You have made our nation proud, and we truly appreciate your outstanding efforts. Congratulations, champions!” he stated.

Obi concluded his message with his familiar expression of optimism about Nigeria’s future, saying, “A new Nigeria is possible.”