With a career spanning television and Nollywood, the veteran actor became one of the industry’s most recognisable faces, earning admiration for his powerful delivery, distinctive voice and memorable portrayals of traditional rulers, wealthy men and family patriarchs.

Although he featured in hundreds of productions, some titles stand out in tracing his journey from his breakthrough television role to his later appearances in major Nollywood films.

Here are 10 notable movies and screen productions associated with his career.

Things Fall Apart (1987)

Edochie’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart remains one of the defining performances of his career.

The television production introduced him to a wider audience and established him as a formidable screen actor. His interpretation of the proud and troubled Igbo warrior earned him widespread recognition, including international attention.

The role remains a major reference point whenever his contribution to Nigerian television and film is discussed.

Rituals (1997)

Rituals was among the notable productions that helped establish Edochie’s presence in the Nollywood film industry during the 1990s.

The film is frequently mentioned among his important works from that period, when he became increasingly associated with stories featuring traditional beliefs, power and the supernatural.

Igodo (1999)

Another significant production in Edochie’s filmography is Igodo, a Nollywood film that remains one of the memorable titles from the industry’s early years.

His appearance in the production further strengthened his reputation as an actor capable of bringing authority and intensity to traditional and historical roles.

The film is regularly cited among the productions that helped define his career in the late 1990s.

Narrow Escape (1999)

Edochie also featured in Narrow Escape, a 1999 production in which he played Odumodu.

The film represents another of his screen appearances during a period when Nollywood was expanding rapidly and building a catalogue of productions that would become familiar to audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Billionaire’s Club (2003)

In Billionaire’s Club, Edochie played the character Billion.

The production added to his appearances in films centred on wealth and influential personalities, themes that became familiar in many Nollywood stories of the period.

His performance was another example of the authoritative screen presence that made him a recognisable figure in the industry.

Egg of Life (2003)

Edochie played Igwe in Egg of Life, a 2003 Nigerian film directed by Andy Amenechi.

The film tells a story involving the healing of a prince who is close to death. Edochie’s role as a traditional ruler fitted into the kind of character portrayals for which he became widely known.

Lionheart (2018)

Edochie reached a new generation of viewers through his appearance in Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, where he played Chief Ernest Obiagu.

The 2018 film followed Adaeze, played by Nnaji, as she tried to keep her family’s transport business afloat after her father’s health forced him to step back.

The production attracted international attention after Netflix acquired it, further extending Edochie’s visibility beyond Nigerian audiences.

Unroyal (2020)

In Unroyal, Edochie played a king, continuing his association with roles involving traditional leadership and authority.

The film is among his later Nollywood credits and reflects the kind of screen character that audiences had come to associate with his career.

Ebubedike (2021)

Edochie featured in Ebubedike, playing the titular character.

The film is another notable entry in his later filmography, with the actor taking on a role that drew on the commanding presence that had become a defining feature of his performances.

Foreigner’s God (2020)

In Foreigner’s God, Edochie played the Storyteller, also identified as Oko Akuko.

The production stands among his later screen appearances and offered another opportunity to see the veteran actor in a role that drew on his distinctive voice and storytelling presence.