Pete Edochie

Political economist, Pat Utomi, has paid tribute to veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, describing him as a cultural institution whose legacy will endure beyond his lifetime.

Utomi, in a tribute shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, said Nigeria had lost a distinguished voice whose contributions to the country’s entertainment industry and cultural heritage would remain unforgettable.

Describing Edochie as an iroko tree that had fallen, Utomi said the veteran actor’s departure was a monumental loss not only to the entertainment industry but also to generations who grew up watching his performances.

“An iroko has fallen, Nigeria has lost a voice that time will never silence,” he wrote.

He described Edochie as a custodian of African storytelling and a cultural institution whose commanding presence and performances had become part of Nigeria’s collective memory.

Utomi particularly recalled the actor’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s literary classic, Things Fall Apart, saying he brought the character to life and presented the depth and complexities of African civilisation to the world.

“When Chief Pete Edochie stood before the camera as Okonkwo in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, he did something extraordinary. He breathed life into a literary character and gave the world a glimpse into the depth, complexity, pride and contradictions of African civilisation,” he said.

According to Utomi, Edochie did not merely interpret the character but immortalised it through his performance.

He noted that the actor’s distinctive voice, commanding presence and dignified approach to his craft had earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences across generations.

Beyond acting, Utomi acknowledged Edochie’s contributions to Nigerian broadcasting and cinema, saying his influence extended beyond entertainment and helped shape the country’s cultural landscape.

He added that although the actor’s departure marked the end of a remarkable chapter, his legacy would continue through his films, the stories passed down to younger generations and the inspiration he provided to emerging actors.

Utomi also extended his condolences to Edochie’s wife, children, family, friends and colleagues, praying that God would grant them the strength to bear the loss.

“May your soul find eternal rest. Rest well, EBUBEDIKE!! Nigeria will never forget your legacy, Africa will speak your name till the end of time,” he added.