Pete Edochie

By Benjamin Njoku & By Dennis Agbo

Linc Edochie, the third son of the late Pete Edochie, could not hold back his tears when he saw his father’s corpse in the mortuary.

The movie legend died in the early hours of Wednesday after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. He had taken ill and was rushed to a hospital in Enugu, where he passed away.



Painting a gloomy picture of the atmosphere at the late actor’s riverside residence in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu-based actor and filmmaker, Steve Eboh, said Linc broke down the moment he sighted his father’s body.



“When Linc stormed the mortuary and sighted his father’s corpse, he cried profusely and leaned on his brother’s shoulder. We consoled him and prayed for the family,” Eboh said.



Eboh added that grief was written all over the faces of people whose lives Pete Edochie had touched during his acting career.

“We thank God for a life well spent. He was a legend who touched so many lives. He was not just an actor, he was a global icon. Everybody knew him.”



Our correspondent, who visited the late actor’s Trans-Ekulu residence, described a gloomy picture of desertion and sorrow.

“Apart from a domestic aide seen at the premises, there was little indication of the tragic development that had thrown the family and the Nigerian entertainment industry into mourning,” he noted.



A source familiar with the circumstances surrounding his death told our correspondent that the actor took ill on Tuesday night and was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Enugu, where he died at about 12:30am on Wednesday.



According to the source, Edochie’s family had remained at the hospital since his death, apparently attending to necessary arrangements and coming to terms with the loss.



The family’s absence from the residence accounted for the quiet atmosphere observed during the reporter’s visit.