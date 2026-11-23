Veteran actor Pete Edochie (Right) and his son, actor Yul Edochie.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has praised his son, Yul Edochie, for refraining from public outburst towards his wife, May, amid controversy surrounding his second marriage.

Edochie gave the commendation when he featured on Unfiltered with Ugo and Precious, an online interview series featuring candid conversations on relationships, public opinion, lifestyle and personal experiences.

Describing Yul as strong-willed, the veteran actor said his son had remained undeterred despite insults directed at him over his marital decisions.

“Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try.

“He took a second wife; people have been insulting him, saying all sorts of things, and he has been living his life,” he said.

Explaining why he held his son in high regard, Pete said Yul had never publicly insulted May or accused her of wrongdoing.

“He has never insulted his wife for one day. Go and check everything that has been happening.

“He has never come out to say this woman is this or that. It shows somebody responsible,” he said.

Edochie also said May had equally refrained from making negative public comments about Yul.

“The wife too, on her own part, has not said anything against him,” he added.

He further alleged that award organisers had repeatedly excluded Yul from industry recognitions but said his son had continued to thrive.

“Each time awards are organised, they don’t include him. He hasn’t bothered. He’s doing very well. I can tell you that he’s my son.

“Yul has the best voice in the industry,” he said.

The embattled actor publicly introduced actress Judy Austin as his second wife in April 2022, while announcing the birth of their son.

The development has continued to attract public criticism on social media platforms, especially from supporters of May, with whom he has four children. (NAN)