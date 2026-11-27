Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has said President Bola Tinubu’s ability to retain former allies and reconcile political opponents demonstrates his capacity to manage Nigeria’s diversity and build consensus.

Fashola said politicians who opposed Tinubu in the past had now joined forces with him, describing the president’s ability to bring former adversaries together as evidence of his leadership and capacity to work with others.

He spoke in an interview with ARISE News while responding to why Nigerians should give Tinubu another four years in office.

The former minister of works said voters should assess the presidential candidates based on their relationships with people they previously worked with, arguing that the ability to sustain working relationships through difficult periods was an important measure of leadership.

“The three main presidential candidates today share one trait in common. They all started as governors. One of them didn’t take office, but he was already a governor-elect, Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Where are all the people who worked with them today? That’s a job reference question for those who want to vote,” Fashola said.

He asked why many of those who worked with Tinubu during his time as Lagos governor had remained with him, while political associates of other candidates had moved on.

“Where are all the people who worked with these people? Why is it only President Tinubu that has all those who worked with him still with him? And they were with him for 16 years or so out of office when he wasn’t a president. That’s a very good answer to the question,” he said.

Fashola said the loyalty of Tinubu’s associates reflected his ability to work with others and manage disagreements without abandoning relationships, adding that such qualities were important for a president leading a country with diverse interests.

“It shows an ability to work with others. If you are going to get entrusted with managing Nigeria’s diverse family, you must be able to work in a team, and you don’t just get up and jump away when there is crisis in the fold,” he said.

He contrasted Tinubu’s political experience with that of other candidates, saying the president remained in the APC despite internal crises, while others left the parties through which they rose to prominence.

“There was crisis in the APC. He didn’t leave the party. The others have left the parties that brought them to prominence,” Fashola said.

The former governor further argued that Tinubu had expanded his political alliances by bringing former opponents into his fold, including those who once strongly opposed him.

“All the people who opposed Tinubu when he used to be called the last man standing. All of them are now working with him. Not just those who worked with him before; those who oppose him are now working with him,” he said.

Fashola said Tinubu’s ability to build alliances across political divides was reflected in the number of governors now working with him, describing it as evidence of his ability to accommodate differing interests.

“That’s how he has built a coalition of 30 state governors from one state, from Lagos, and that is profound. Whether you like him or not, he is able to be trusted with Nigeria’s diversity. Even his opponents, his fiercest foes, in political context now work with,” he said.