By Rosemary Iwunze

Nigeria’s pension industry recorded an asset growth of more than N4 trillion in eight months to August 2026, as total assets under management stood at N31.8 trillion by August 2026.

The sharp increase was buoyed by strong equity market performance, investment returns as well as increase in the number of contributors, with approximately 350,000 new Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registrations recorded during the period.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, PenOp, Mrs. Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, disclosed this yesterday during the 2026 Annual Media Retreat held virtually.

According to her, the continuous increase in subscriber base is attributable to increased awareness and enforcement of the scheme in both public and private sectors of the nation’s economy.

Ifeanyi-Okoro said: “Pension assets under management had climbed to N31.8 trillion as of August 2026, reflecting the industry’s strongest growth momentum in recent years and reinforcing its expanding role in Nigeria’s financial system.

“The industry also recorded growth in its membership base, with approximately 11.3 million RSA holders, as efforts to deepen pension participation and strengthen retirement savings continued.”

Ifeanyi-Okoro attributed the expansion to improved investment performance, increased contributor enrollment and the gradual diversification of pension fund portfolios.

She noted that the equities market recorded a bullish performance during the first two quarters of 2026, contributing positively to pension fund returns.

Also speaking, Head of Branding and Communications of PenOp’s Executive Committee, Adeola Oyegbade, identified the performance of the equities market and the entry of new contributors as important drivers of pension asset growth.

She disclosed that, approximately, 350,000 Nigerians registered under the pension scheme during the period, adding that, the increase in contributors complemented investment returns in driving the industry’s asset expansion.

Oyegbade also explained that the industry’s declining exposure to Federal Government securities was part of a deliberate investment diversification strategy and should not be interpreted as a loss of confidence in government instruments.

Ifeanyi-Okoro had earlier disclosed that pension fund allocation to Federal Government securities declined from about 65 per cent at the end of 2025 to 55.9 per cent as of August 2026, as operators increased exposure to other investment opportunities.