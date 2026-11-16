PenCom opens up on N52,000 minimum pension guarantee

Oloworanran, PENCOM CEO

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has shed light on the implementation of the long-awaited Minimum Pension Guarantee, MPG, disclosing that 173,209 Nigerian retirees are eligible to benefit from a guaranteed minimum monthly pension of N52,500 following its formal activation by President Bola Tinubu.

The initiative, aimed at improving the welfare and financial security of retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, was unveiled alongside a healthcare programme designed to provide free access to essential medical services for low-income pensioners.

The two initiatives, the Minimum Pension Guarantee and the Pension Industry Healthcare Plan (PenCare), were announced at the Presidential Pension Security Initiatives ceremony held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said the Minimum Pension Guarantee fulfilled a provision of the Pension Reform Act 2004, which was retained in the 2014 legislation but had remained unimplemented for 22 years.

Declaring the scheme operational, the President assured pension contributors that the government would no longer allow eligible retirees to receive pensions below the guaranteed minimum threshold. “From this day, there is a floor beneath the Nigerian retiree. No one who contributed under the Contributory Pension Scheme will ever be allowed to fall below,” he said.

The President urged successive administrations to sustain the policy and periodically increase the guaranteed amount rather than discontinue it.

On the healthcare component, President Tinubu said the Pension Industry Healthcare Plan, PenCare, was designed to shield vulnerable retirees from medical expenses that could deplete their retirement savings.

He said beneficiaries would receive healthcare access cards in the coming months, enabling them to access essential medical services without bearing the financial burden.

The President also disclosed that his administration had issued a N758 billion bond to address outstanding pension arrears and approved a N32,000 monthly consequential adjustment for affected federal pensioners.

He added that state governments had collectively spent more than N1 trillion settling outstanding pension obligationsSpeaking at the ceremony, PenCom Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed that 173,209 retirees had qualified for the N52,500 monthly minimum pension.

She explained that the beneficiaries comprised 34 per cent of retirees from federal service, 12 per cent from state employment and 54 per cent from the private sector.

According to her, the guaranteed amount was determined through actuarial validation and would be reviewed periodically to ensure its sustainability.

Oloworaran further disclosed that “more than N400 billion is s available in the Pension Protection Fund to support the implementation of the initiative.”

She noted that over 65 per cent of private-sector retirees currently received monthly pensions below the newly established threshold, underscoring the importance of the intervention.

Providing further details, Oloworaran said the pension industry had committed “more than N7 billion to the programme, with insurance premiums already paid to provide healthcare coverage for nearly 30,000 retirees.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, described the initiatives as investments in human dignity, pledging private-sector support for efforts aimed at strengthening retirement security and promoting financial inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Elumelu particularly praised the pension industry for funding PenCare, calling it “a powerful demonstration of what responsible institutions can achieve when they put people first.”

He assured that “the private sector stands ready to support policies and partnerships that strengthen our institutions.”

Framing the programmes within his “Africapitalism” philosophy, which holds that economic growth must “translate into improved lives”, Elumelu added: “I congratulate Mr. President, the leadership of PenCom led by Omolara Oloworaran, and all stakeholders who have made today’s milestone possible.”