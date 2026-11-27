…As Odii receives flag, promises economic revival

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara, has expressed confidence that the party will reclaim Ebonyi State in the 2027 governorship election through its candidate, Chief Ifeanyichukwu Odii.

Mohammed stated this in Abakaliki during the campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to Odii and other PDP candidates in the state.

He said Ebonyi had remained a PDP stronghold since 1999 until the party lost power, alleging that its mandate was taken away by the ruling party.

The national chairman further alleged that the PDP won the last governorship election in the state but was denied victory, insisting that the party would reclaim its mandate in 2027.

He urged residents to vote for PDP candidates, saying the party was determined to change the state’s economic fortunes.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the party’s flag, Odii criticised Governor Francis Nwifuru’s spending priorities and promised to revive the state’s economy through industrialisation, agriculture and infrastructure development if elected.

The PDP candidate accused the Nwifuru administration of failing to translate increased federal allocations into improved living conditions for residents.

He said that despite the increase in federal allocations to the state since 2023, poverty, inadequate electricity, poor healthcare, sanitation challenges and limited economic opportunities remained major concerns.

Odii cited a national poverty assessment which, he said, indicated that nearly eight out of every 10 Ebonyi residents lived in multidimensional poverty.

He also questioned the government’s expenditure priorities, alleging that it spent N19.78 billion on donations, entertainment and refreshments by the third quarter of 2026, while allocating N9 billion to education and healthcare combined.

He further alleged that the government spent less than its approved healthcare budget in 2025, while no expenditure was recorded for textbooks and teacher training. He also claimed that agriculture received less than two per cent of the state’s 2025 budget.

The businessman said his experience in business and philanthropy had prepared him for the task of governing the state.

He said his foundation had built more than 150 homes for less privileged families, awarded scholarships to over 2,500 Nigerians and provided relief materials to more than 40,000 families.

According to him, the foundation also supports over 1,000 farmers annually with agricultural inputs and has empowered 3,000 entrepreneurs through grants and seed capital, in addition to executing rural electrification and road projects.

Unveiling his development agenda, Odii promised to promote agricultural mechanisation, irrigation, access to finance and agro-processing facilities to improve farmers’ productivity and earnings.

He said his administration would pursue an integrated infrastructure programme covering roads, electricity, water, housing and digital connectivity, while encouraging private-sector investment in power generation and renewable energy.

The PDP candidate also promised to improve school infrastructure, strengthen teacher development, expand technical and vocational education and promote youth entrepreneurship.

On healthcare, he pledged to equip primary healthcare centres, provide essential medicines and recruit qualified medical personnel, particularly in underserved communities.

Odii also promised reforms in the civil service, land administration and justice system, as well as improved security coordination and mechanisms for resolving communal disputes.

He said his administration would establish delivery units to monitor projects, introduce periodic performance assessments for ministries, departments and agencies, and publish regular reports on government performance.

Earlier, Mohammed urged residents to vote for PDP candidates in the National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and support Odii and other party candidates in the governorship and State Assembly elections on February 6.

He expressed confidence that the party would reclaim the state, saying, “History will repeat itself in Ebonyi State come February 6.”

The PDP chairman urged residents to mobilise support for the party’s candidates in the Senate and House of Representatives elections, describing the PDP as a party that understood the needs and aspirations of the people.

Mohammed commended the party’s leadership for providing a platform to strengthen its political activities in the state, particularly acknowledging the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He described the reception accorded the party at the campaign flag-off as evidence of its continued strength in Ebonyi.

The national chairman expressed optimism that the PDP would win the governorship election, promising that the party’s national leadership would return to the state to celebrate its victory.