PDP suffers fresh setback as two Gombe chairmen defect to APC

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has suffered another setback following the defection of its chairmen in Kwami and Nafada Local Government Areas, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Yayayi and Alhaji Yusuf Isa Jigawa, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two politicians announced their defection on Sunday in Gombe after separate meetings with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, facilitated by Senator Usman Bayero Nafada, Coordinating Patron of the Gombe APC Campaign Council.

As part of the move, both former PDP chieftains reportedly submitted their resignation letters to their respective ward chairmen, formally ending their membership and positions in the opposition party.

They also pledged to deploy their political influence, grassroots connections, mobilisation structures and support bases to strengthen the APC in their respective local government areas.

During their separate meetings with Governor Yahaya, the defectors reportedly expressed admiration for his leadership and commitment to the development of the state, while declaring their readiness to work for the APC’s success ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Welcoming them into the ruling party, Yahaya expressed confidence that their decision would further consolidate the APC’s political structures in Kwami and Nafada.

He also said their entry would strengthen grassroots mobilisation, expand the party’s political reach and enhance its engagement with voters across the state.

The latest defections come amid growing political realignments in Gombe State as political parties intensify efforts to consolidate their structures and mobilise support ahead of the 2027 general elections.