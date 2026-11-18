By Ben Ngwakwe

In a significant demonstration of political tolerance, sportsmanship and solidarity, the Gombe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid a solidarity visit to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who sustained injuries in a road accident while returning from a campaign rally on Tuesday.

The PDP delegation, led by the Director-General of its Campaign Council, Hon. Dan’azumi Adamu Pindiga, visited the injured APC leaders at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to express sympathy and wish them a speedy recovery.

Those involved in the accident included the APC State Campaign Council Director-General, Hon. Sa’adu Hassan, and the Gombe State APC Chairman, Hon. Dantata Ndus, alongside other party members.

Members of the PDP delegation included the party’s State Secretary, Hon. Adamu Abubakar; Hon. Abubakar Walama; Hon. Sani Hassan Dogarai; Hon. Hassan Santana; Hon. Abubakar Bello (Cikasoron Gombe); and Hon. Jalo Ahmed Ganga.

During the visit, Pindiga conveyed messages of solidarity and goodwill on behalf of the PDP leader in Gombe State, former Governor, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, OON, PhD, Talban Gombe; the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Isa Ali Pantami; and the entire PDP family in the state.

The delegation also offered prayers to Almighty Allah to grant the injured party chieftains and other victims of the accident complete healing, renewed strength and a speedy recovery.

Speaking during the visit, the PDP representatives stressed that political differences should not undermine the bonds of brotherhood, humanity and mutual respect among the people of Gombe State.

They maintained that, “beyond party affiliations and electoral interests, political actors remain members of one community with shared responsibilities and a common obligation to promote peaceful coexistence”.

According to the delegation, “an unfortunate incident involving members of another political party should attract the concern and sympathy of all, irrespective of political leanings”.

The visit, coming amid heightened political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, underscores the need for political maturity, tolerance and civility among competing parties and their supporters.

It also sends a strong message that political competition should be anchored on issues, policies and the contest for public support, rather than hostility, animosity or division.

The PDP delegation reiterated its goodwill towards the injured APC leaders and prayed for their full recovery, stressing that humanity must always take precedence over partisan considerations.

According to them, “Politics Should Never Come Before Humanity; We Are All Brothers and sisters”.