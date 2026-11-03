PDP chairmen threaten action over killings, harassment of candidates

PDP FLAGS

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairmen has threatened to take action against governors accused of harassing, intimidating and killing the party’s candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The state chairmen warned that they would no longer tolerate attacks on their candidates, insisting that political contests must not become an excuse for violence, intimidation or murder.

Chairman of the forum, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, gave the warning on Tuesday during a meeting of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, with state chairmen at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the forum had been forced to intervene in Ebonyi State over alleged intimidation, harassment, arrests and killings of PDP candidates, accusing the state government of allowing the situation to persist.

He said the forum was submitting a petition to the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies over the alleged attacks.

“The killings and harassment of our candidates and governorship candidates, especially in various states of the country, must stop.

“The forum will not take it lightly anymore if any of our candidates are harassed, intimidated or killed because of mere elections. It’s a contest. Winner must emerge,” Nwachukwu said.

He expressed concern that some governors were allegedly antagonising PDP candidates despite the party’s painstaking efforts to produce candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The forum chairman pledged the state chairmen’s support for the party’s national leadership, saying they were ready to work towards securing victory for the PDP in 2027.

He said 36 state chairmen, including the FCT, attended the meeting, describing their presence as a demonstration of the forum’s commitment to the party.

In his remarks, PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, said the party’s internal processes would remain guided by its constitution and established traditions, including caucus meetings and expanded national meetings.

Mohammed commended state chairmen for conducting nomination processes for candidates seeking election into state assemblies, the House of Representatives, Senate and governorship positions across the 36 states.

He said the NWC would work with other party organs to ensure victory for the PDP in the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that the party’s performance would contribute to the country’s progress.

The national chairman also appreciated members of the NWC for their support and contributions, urging them to remain united as the party prepares for the elections.