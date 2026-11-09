PDP, ADC, SDP chieftains defect to APC in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defectors were received by an APC delegation led by Senator Niyi Adegbonmire, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, and Hon. Festus Akingbaso, member of the House of Representatives, alongside other party leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Bayo Adejuwon said their decision to join the APC was motivated by what he described as the developmental strides of the ruling party in the area.

Adejuwon said the APC leadership was familiar with their political influence, adding that their contributions would be reflected in the party’s performance in the 2027 elections.

He said the new members were committed to working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the victory of other APC candidates in the state.

Another defector, Faloyo, who identified himself as an indigene of Ijare, expressed satisfaction with the decision to join the APC and pledged to mobilise votes from his community for Tinubu and other party candidates in the January 16 and February 6 elections.

Addressing the gathering, former Ondo State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described the defectors as the last batch of PDP members in the ward.

He said their defection demonstrated the APC’s growing presence in the area and urged them to return to their respective communities to begin mobilisation ahead of the elections.

Adetimehin expressed confidence in the electoral prospects of Tinubu, Adegbonmire and Akingbaso, describing the APC as an inclusive party.

Also speaking, an APC leader in Ifedore, Tobi Ogunleye, said the defection was voluntary, insisting that the new members were not recruited through inducement.

He alleged that some APC members in the state were working against the interests of the party’s candidates under the guise of a Rainbow Coalition, insisting that those at the gathering represented the authentic APC.

Ogunleye warned that anyone working against the party’s candidates was undermining Tinubu’s transformation agenda.

He also attributed the weakening of the ADC and SDP in the state to the influence of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Ogunleye further claimed that the defection had effectively eliminated opposition presence in Ifedore, describing the new APC members as key figures in the opposition political structure before their decision to join the ruling party.