By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the umbrella body of the 36 state governors has denied having transactions with regard to the N135.5 billion paid to the forum as stakeholder in the Paris Club refunds dispute.

Read Also: Paris Club Refunds: Court freezes N135.5bn linked to Governors’ Forum

The NGF said it did not engage any party thereto, nor held any such monies in its custody at any time.

The governors made the clarification in a statement signed very late yesterday night by Director Media and Strategic Communications NGF, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi. It was in reaction to reports on the Federal Capital Territory Court interim order freezing N135.5 billion linked to Governors’ Forum and restraining 29 banks.

The Forum said: “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is aware of recent media reports regarding the November 19, 2026 interim order, obtained exparte, issued by the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja in the Paris Club refund suit filed by Dr. Ted Iseghohi-Edwards from events that happened in 2016.

“Please note that this issue emanated from allegations of transactions between the plaintiff and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON. The Nigeria Governors Forum has no hand in that transaction and did not engage any party thereto, nor held any such monies in its custody at any time.

“Meanwhile, the NGF’s legal team is currently reviewing the court processes and will respond accordingly. The Forum reiterates its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, transparency and accountability.”

Abuja High Court order

Justice O. C. Agbaza granted the interim Mareva injunction following an ex-parte application brought by Dr. Ted Iseghohi-Edwards.

The order restrained the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the funds.

The order also restrained 29 commercial banks from releasing, transferring, converting or otherwise dealing with funds belonging to the NGF within their custody.

The judge further directed the banks to disclose, within 48 hours of service, whether the NGF maintains accounts containing the disputed funds.

The banks are required to identify such accounts, their currencies, available balances and amounts preserved under the court’s order.

The amount represents 100 million dollar, equivalent to the N135.55 billion, calculated at the exchange rate of N1,355.80 to the dollar.

Justice Agbaza made the orders on November 19, following the ex parte application and submissions by the claimant’s Counsel, Emonye Adekwu, SAN, alongside Damilola Odesola, from Ade Okeaya-Inneh & Co. Law Firm.

According to the report, Iseghohi-Edwards, who carries on business as Edwards and Partners Law Firm, had sought the recovery of the money pursuant to an indemnity issued by the NGF.

The claimant’s case is that the money belongs to him under an indemnity dated December 20, 2018, issued by the NGF.

The indemnity reportedly arose from an arrangement under which the Federal Government paid 100 million dollar to the NGF as stakeholder.

The money was to be held pending the determination of the Federal Government’s liability to Iseghohi-Edwards over legal and consultancy fees, just it arose from services allegedly rendered in connection with the London and Paris Club loan transaction.

Iseghohi-Edwards claimed he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to represent the 774 local government councils in the London and Paris Clubs refunds matters.

The first respondent in the suit is the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. The 29 banks are joined as co- respondents.

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