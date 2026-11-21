PariPesa is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with African football legend Yaya Touré, who will continue as the sports betting brand’s official ambassador across Africa for another year. The extension follows a successful first year of collaboration, featuring exclusive media content, fan giveaways and campaigns that generated enthusiastic responses across the continent.

A four-time African Footballer of the Year, Touré won three Premier League titles with Manchester City, the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d’Ivoire. His achievements have made him one of Africa’s most respected football personalities.

In its turn, PariPesa is already trusted by over 3 million users across Africa and continues to expand its presence in the growing community of sports betting enthusiasts. The brand was named Best Sportsbook Operator at the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards, recognising its excellence and innovation in the African betting industry that spans across the following countries where PariPesa operates under local licenses:

Cameroon

Côte D’Ivoire

DR Congo

Nigeria

The Republic of Congo

Sierra Leone

Zambia

Uganda

Engaging Content and Fan Campaigns

Over the past year, PariPesa and Touré have created numerous promotional videos, football-related campaigns and exclusive content, bringing digital interaction with the legendary midfielder to a new level. Over 100 joint giveaways in PariPesa’s social media channels have attracted attention across African markets, offering supporters opportunities to participate in social media activities and win customized prizes.

What’s Coming Next?

The second year will introduce activities designed to offer PariPesa customers tangible benefits:

Exclusive giveaways: Opportunities to win signed football shirts, memorabilia and special prizes connected to Yaya Touré.

Opportunities to win signed football shirts, memorabilia and special prizes connected to Yaya Touré. More content with Touré: New videos, football-themed campaigns and exclusive social media publications featuring the African football icon.

New videos, football-themed campaigns and exclusive social media publications featuring the African football icon. Special betting promotions: Dedicated promo codes, matchday offers and bonuses, including a 100% betting bonus with promo code GOAL42 for new customers.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Reliability

“Trust has always been important to me, both on and off the pitch. Over the past year, PariPesa and I have built a strong partnership. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know the team and see their commitment firsthand. That’s why I’m happy to continue as PariPesa’s ambassador for another year. I believe in building long-term relationships with people and brands I can rely on, and I’m looking forward to what we’ll achieve together next,” said Yaya Touré.

The renewal further strengthens PariPesa’s growing portfolio of high-profile football deals, complementing its existing collaboration with Olympique de Marseille as Regional Africa Partner and its role as Official Betting Partner of FC Inter Lagos in Nigeria. Together, these strategic alliances combine the international prestige and rich football heritage of one of Europe’s most iconic clubs, the influence and achievements of one of Africa’s greatest football legends, and a strong connection to Nigeria’s local football community through FC Inter Lagos. By supporting football at both international and grassroots levels, PariPesa demonstrates its long-term commitment to the development of the sport and deeper engagement with African fans.

Join PariPesa and Claim Your 100% Betting Bonus

In Nigeria, PariPesa has already earned the trust of more than one million registered users, a milestone that continues to grow as the brand expands its presence in the market. Operating in full compliance with Nigerian legislation and under several local licences, PariPesa provides customers with a legally regulated betting environment. The platform also supports the country’s most popular local payment solutions, including OPay, PalmPay and Verve, making deposits and withdrawals convenient and accessible for Nigerian customers. This combination of regulatory compliance, locally adapted services and an expanding customer base reinforces PariPesa’s position as an established betting brand in Nigeria.

Celebrate another exciting year of Yaya Touré and PariPesa! Discover football betting opportunities, exclusive promotions and upcoming giveaways with a brand proudly represented by one of Africa’s greatest champions.

Register with PariPesa today, enter promo code GOAL42 and claim your 100% betting bonus!

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