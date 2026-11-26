By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has urged the public to disregard a planned protest by a group known as the Coalition of Ex-militant Leaders, describing the action as an attempt to blackmail its leadership into diverting public funds to individuals.

The group had reportedly threatened to stage a protest in Abuja on November 30, 2026, over alleged unpaid entitlements and neglect of beneficiaries’ welfare.

However, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday and signed by Mr Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, the programme said the planned demonstration was aimed at pressuring its leadership to meet demands it considered unjustified.

The PAP said the group’s grievances included a demand for an increase in monthly stipends from N65,000 to N300,000, as well as complaints over restrictions arising from Bank Verification Number (BVN) discrepancies.

It argued that the demands failed to recognise the developmental initiatives being implemented across the Niger Delta.

On the increase in the programme’s annual allocation by President Bola Tinubu, the PAP said the additional funding had enabled it to expand human capital development and educational opportunities for youths in the region.

“Rather than sitting idle or being shared among vocal interest groups, the increased budget has been strategically deployed to expand educational access for youths in the Niger Delta, resulting in 13,300 in-country and over 500 overseas scholarships alongside the provision of critical learning aids, including the ongoing multi-phase distribution of laptops to students on PAP scholarships,” the statement said.

On complaints concerning stipends affected by BVN discrepancies, the programme said the verification requirement was not primarily a PAP policy but a Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria directive aimed at enforcing banking regulations, ensuring financial accountability and eliminating ghost beneficiaries from public payrolls.

“Beneficiaries with legitimate banking irregularities have clear, established institutional channels to regularise their records,” it said.

The PAP further disclosed that the Office of the Administrator had formally invited those behind the planned protest to present their grievances through dialogue, but they failed to honour the invitation.

Describing the planned demonstration as an attempt to pressure the administrator into releasing funds for a few individuals, the programme insisted that public resources should be channelled towards projects with wider benefits for the Niger Delta.

“The planned protest is nothing more than a subtle means to blackmail the Administrator into opening the vault and using the Programme’s budget to cater for a few individuals, rather than expending public resources on enduring projects that benefit the wider Niger Delta,” the statement added.

The programme said that under Otuaro’s leadership, it remained committed to investing its budgetary allocation in formal education, scholarship schemes, learning aids and informal vocational training to promote sustainable reintegration and lasting peace in the Niger Delta.

It urged stakeholders, camp leaders and youths across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and other Niger Delta states to disregard calls for street demonstrations and support its development initiatives.

The coalition had yet to respond to the PAP’s statement as of press time.