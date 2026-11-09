PANDEF urges police, DSS to probe political violence in South-South

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA: The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to investigate recent incidents of political violence in Warri and Asaba, Delta State, and Calabar, Cross River State, and prosecute those responsible.

The apex socio-political organisation of the South-South region also called for an immediate end to political violence, intimidation and thuggery, warning that such activities were alien to the values and traditions of peaceful coexistence in the region.

PANDEF made the call in a statement issued on Monday and signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

The organisation expressed concern over the incidents, particularly the reported loss of life in Asaba, and described the violence as a threat to peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta.

It specifically cited incidents in the Warri/Effurun axis on September 18, 2026; Calabar on November 4; and Asaba on November 7, 2026.

The statement read: “The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) notes with very serious concern and strongly condemns the disturbing incidents of political violence recorded around our region. Most worrisome are the sad events which occurred in the Warri/Effurun axis on Friday, 18th September 2026; in Calabar on Wednesday, 4th November, 2026 and most recently, the incident in Asaba on Saturday, 7th November 2026 in which a life was lost!

“Indeed, as the mother body of the peoples of the region, PANDEF views these developments as a sacrilege to our peaceful co-existence in the Niger Delta and strongly condemns them.”

Igali said peaceful coexistence, tolerance and political forbearance were values inherited from the region’s founding fathers and must be preserved.

He urged political leaders, party supporters and other stakeholders to demonstrate maturity and embrace sportsmanship in resolving political disagreements.

The forum also warned political leaders against inflammatory rhetoric, provocation and actions capable of triggering violence, stressing that they had a responsibility to guide their followers.

PANDEF particularly appealed to youths in the Niger Delta not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of political violence, intimidation or thuggery.

It urged young people to channel their energy towards peaceful and constructive political participation rather than serving the interests of selfish political actors.

“PANDEF hereby makes a special appeal to the youths of the Niger Delta not to allow themselves to be used as cannon fodders, instruments of political violence, thuggery or intimidation,” the statement added.

The organisation further advised political parties to hold rallies and large gatherings in properly secured venues, with adequate security arrangements, particularly during movement to and from event locations.

It said such measures would improve crowd control, minimise the risk of clashes and protect participants.

PANDEF called on all stakeholders to place the collective interest of the South-South above partisan considerations, urging them to work together to protect lives and property.

It insisted that the region must remain a place of peace, tolerance, mutual respect and responsible democratic engagement throughout the election season and beyond.