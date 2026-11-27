…Warns against diversion of local content funds, urges NASS to review proposed legislation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, has rejected the proposed 20 per cent deduction from the Nigerian Content Development Fund to finance the proposed National Council on Research, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The forum warned that the move could undermine years of investment in indigenous industrial capacity and weaken the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which has been instrumental in promoting local expertise, skills acquisition, enterprise development and industrialisation.

PANDEF urged the National Assembly to review Section 19 of the proposed legislation establishing the council and reject the provision earmarking 20 per cent of the Nigerian Content Development Fund for its financing.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s research, science, technology and innovation capacity but expressed concern over Part IV, Section 19(a) of the proposed Bill.

He described the proposed funding arrangement as inappropriate, counterproductive and fundamentally flawed, arguing that a new national institution should not be financed by weakening an existing statutory agency with clearly defined responsibilities and ongoing development commitments.

Igali said the NCDMB, which commenced operations in 2010, had a statutory mandate to promote the development, acquisition and application of indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He noted that the Nigerian Content Development Fund was already supporting strategic investments in the oil and gas sector and related areas, including agriculture, manufacturing and transportation.

According to him, diverting 20 per cent of the fund could disrupt existing commitments, constrain ongoing investments and slow the progress recorded in local content development.

“The Nigerian Content Development Fund is not an idle pool of resources awaiting allocation. It is an active development instrument that is already financing and supporting several strategic investments in the oil and gas industry and related sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Igali also warned that the proposed funding mechanism could establish a dangerous precedent in public finance, whereby newly established government institutions would depend on deductions from funds already allocated to existing statutory agencies.

He said such an arrangement was inconsistent with sound corporate governance and fiscal policy, stressing that new institutions should have independent, predictable and sustainable funding structures.

“The principle of sound public finance requires that the establishment of new institutions should be accompanied by deliberate, independent and sustainable funding arrangements.

“It is inappropriate to weaken one institution in order to finance another, particularly when the existing institution is performing effectively and fulfilling its statutory mandate,” he said.

The PANDEF chairman further stressed that the Niger Delta had a legitimate interest in protecting the financial strength of the NCDMB, given its contributions to human capital development and economic empowerment across the region.

He said the board’s interventions had supported education, technical and vocational training, skills acquisition, enterprise development and the growth of indigenous businesses in Niger Delta communities.

According to him, reducing the fund’s resources would limit the board’s capacity to expand these programmes in a region that had historically borne the environmental and socio-economic consequences of oil and gas exploration.

Igali called on the National Assembly to critically review the funding provisions in Section 19 of the proposed Bill and identify alternative sources of financing for the proposed council.

“We call on the National Assembly to critically review the funding provisions contained in Section 19 of the proposed Bill and reject the proposed 20 per cent deduction from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

“We believe that the proposed council deserves a dedicated, predictable and sustainable funding framework that will enable it to discharge its responsibilities without undermining the mandates and financial capacities of existing statutory institutions,” he said.

He added that the funding provision could be referred to the Executive for further review, if necessary, to develop a more appropriate and sustainable arrangement.

Igali disclosed that PANDEF had already communicated its position to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, urging them to give the matter serious consideration.

The forum, however, reaffirmed its support for the Federal Government’s efforts to advance research, science and technology, insisting that the pursuit of new national initiatives should not come at the expense of existing institutions.

“We must not sacrifice the gains of local content development in the pursuit of a new national initiative.

“We urge the Federal Government and the National Assembly to protect and strengthen the NCDMB and its Fund, recognising their strategic contributions to indigenous capacity development, industrialisation, employment generation and economic diversification,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of PANDEF and former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr Timiebi Koripamo-Agary, questioned the need to establish another institution to oversee research, science, technology and innovation, arguing that existing agencies should instead be strengthened.

She cited the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Projects Development Institute (PRODA) as institutions with existing capacities that could be enhanced to deliver on the proposed council’s objectives.

Recalling the contributions of indigenous technology institutions during the Nigerian Civil War, Koripamo-Agary noted that some of the agencies established to develop local technological capacity still existed but faced funding challenges.

“Why not think out of the box about how to strengthen the capacity of NASENI? There are other agencies that can do what is being proposed,” she said.

She also questioned the proposed funding source, suggesting that the government explore alternative revenue options, including taxation of telecommunications companies, rather than drawing resources from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

“If it’s about communication, how about taxing them and deploying part of the money that they are making? And they are making so much money,” she said.

Koripamo-Agary further expressed concern over poor budget implementation and the rollover of allocations across financial years.

She urged the government to improve coordination among institutions, strengthen existing agencies and deploy available resources more effectively, arguing that Nigeria could pursue new initiatives without weakening institutions already performing related functions.