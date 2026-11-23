By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has mourned victims of the boat accident around Oweikorogha Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which reportedly claimed several lives, including youths and children.

The socio-political organisation also renewed its call on the Federal Government and governments of oil-producing states to prioritise the construction of roads and bridges to connect isolated coastal communities and reduce their dependence on water transportation.

PANDEF, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, said it received the news of the accident, which occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, with shock and sadness.

The organisation described the incident as heartbreaking and commiserated with the affected families, the Bayelsa State Government, residents of Southern Ijaw and the affected communities.

It said the tragedy reinforced its longstanding position that inadequate road infrastructure had left many coastal communities with limited transportation options, making water travel a necessity for their residents.

According to PANDEF, the Federal Government should, as an interim measure, support state governments in acquiring adequate seaworthy vessels to meet the transportation needs of coastal communities.

The organisation also called on emergency relief agencies, security agencies and regulatory authorities to work with the Bayelsa State Government to provide assistance to survivors and bereaved families.

It urged the relevant authorities to strengthen enforcement of water transportation safety regulations, including compliance with passenger safety protocols, the use of appropriate safety equipment and the operation of vessels that meet prescribed seaworthiness standards.

PANDEF said measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies, stressing the need for improved transportation infrastructure and stricter safety standards across the coastal areas.

The statement read in part: “While mourning this tragic loss, PANDEF calls on the relevant emergency relief agencies, security agencies and regulatory authorities to work closely with the Bayelsa State Government to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to assuage the impact on survivors and bereaved families.

“More importantly, [they should] take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.”

The organisation expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and the people of Bayelsa State, praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for those affected by the tragedy.