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November 4, 2026

Palace’s Mateta banned for three games after red card appeal fails

Palace’s Mateta banned for three games after red card appeal fails

Mateta

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will serve a three-match ban after officials rejected an appeal against his red card in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham.

The France international, 29, was sent off in the 13th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a late challenge on Spurs captain Micky van de Ven.

Mateta was originally shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver, but it was upgraded to red following a VAR review.

He will be suspended for Palace’s league match at home to Liverpool on Sunday, in addition to fixtures against Coventry and Hull later this month.

A statement from the Football Association said: “An independent regulatory commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment in relation to Jean-Philippe Mateta.”

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