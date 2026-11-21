By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has opened up about the emotional challenges of losing loved ones, describing grief as one of the hardest experiences he has had to deal with.

The 65-year-old actor made this known during an appearance on At His Right Hand, a podcast hosted by Olive Emodi.

Looking back at his personal experiences, RMD disclosed that losing his wife and mother remains a deeply painful part of his life.

“Loss of dear people in my life is the hardest thing I have had to deal with. I have lost a wife, I have lost a mother. Loss is very difficult to deal with. The pain never goes away.

“What happens is that the pain transitions, morphs into different things,” he said.

Beyond grief, the actor also reflected on legacy and the responsibility of giving back, describing his current phase of life as one dedicated to pouring into others.

“I am 65, and I am saying it’s your turn. One can always play an advisory role in nation building because you never stop building. I am in the legacy stage of my life. Just as people poured into my life, I think I need to pour into a lot of people’s lives,” he said.

Speaking further about talent, the fashionable role interpreter maintained that natural abilities cannot remain suppressed indefinitely, insisting that talent will eventually find an outlet.

“It’s a question of time. The stammerer will pronounce his or her father’s name. Same thing with talent. You can’t keep it down even if you try. Somehow, it will find its voice,” he said.