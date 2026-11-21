Pa Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The Ondo State Government has released an eight-day programme of burial activities for the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, CFR, with his funeral service and interment scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2026.

The programme, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the State Burial Committee, Dr Kayode Ajulo and Apostle Eniola Olushola, Esq, respectively, shows that the ceremonies will begin on Sunday, December 13, with a cultural heritage day in honour of the deceased, who was born on May 11, 1926 and died on October 20, 2026.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for 12 noon, will feature a showcase of Ondo State’s cultural heritage at the Dr Olusegun Mimiko International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure.

A commendation service will hold at Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, at 9.00 am on Monday, December 14, followed by a novelty football match in Fasoranti’s honour at the Akure Township Stadium.

The football fixtures will see Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, take on St Frances, Akure, at 2.00 pm, while Akure High School will face Ondo Boys High School at 4.00 pm.

Activities on Tuesday, December 15, will feature a symposium, national tribute and academic award at The Dome, Akure.

The symposium, themed “A Selfless Cradle Light That The Yoruba Race Can’t Forget In A Hurry”, will be organised by Afenifere, the DAWN Commission and the Ondo State Government. It is scheduled for 10.00 am and will be followed by a national tribute and academic award.

A lying-in-state and Christian wake-keep will take place at the deceased’s country home, Omolere Close, Akure, at 4.00 pm on Wednesday, December 16.

The funeral service will hold at St David’s Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10.00 am prompt on Thursday, December 17, with interment to follow immediately at the church cemetery.

A reception and entertainment of guests will subsequently hold at designated venues for the different categories of guests.

The programme will continue on Friday, December 18, with a thanksgiving service at Akure Central Mosque at 1.00 pm, while Saturday, December 19, has been set aside for family visits to Baba’s residence.

The final activity, an outing and thanksgiving service, will hold at St David’s Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10.00 am prompt on Sunday, December 20.