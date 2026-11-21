President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of improved electricity supply, stressing that his administration is working round the clock to boost the power sector.

The president stated this on Saturday in Ibadan during the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign held at the historic Mapo Hall.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured the formal presentation by President Tinubu of Sen. Sharafadeen Alli as the APC’s governorship candidate to the party’s supporters in Oyo State.

Tinubu commended Oyo State for the overwhelming votes delivered to him in the 2023 elections and urged the citizens to see the party as their own.

“For the sake of progress, development, your children’s future, and prosperity for our country, I urge you to stay the course.

“For our children and grandchildren to benefit from the hope of Nigeria, we must give them the right education and invest in agriculture.

“For Oyo State, we just signed an agreement with Yutong Automobile of China to reopen the old Leyland Automobile factory in Ibadan.

“This aims to start production of commercial vehicles and commence general automobile assembly plant.

“We will continue to bring in more industry, and, in addition, I guarantee you improvement in electricity supply,” he said.

The president, while commending the support of traditional rulers and leaders of the party in the state, urged supporters not to be deceived by other parties that allegedly come to dupe them.

Earlier, in separate goodwill messages, the governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on behalf of the 31 progressive governors, and the Anambra and Osun governors, urged the electorate in Yoruba not to trade their votes.

This, he said, was necessary to let the president continue his reforms and good works, such as student loan initiatives, infrastructural development, and various transformational moves in other sectors.

Also, the Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, said that splitting the APC votes for different parties across different political offices in Oyo State would not profit the party maximally.

He stressed that votes for the presidential, governorship, and national and state assemblies should be for the APC.

Bamidele added that the achievements of the president in the last three years should be the template for the campaign.

Also, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole said that the coming election remained a decisive factor, as various initiatives and reforms of the president were already resetting Nigeria and should not be a campaign slogan for any other candidate.

NAN reports that the campaign was attended by both former and serving governors, their wives, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, and party leaders, among others. (NAN)