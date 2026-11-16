Oyo proposes N1.115trn 2027 budget, targets jobs, infrastructure

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has proposed a N1.115 trillion budget for 2027, prioritising infrastructure development, job creation, entrepreneurship and the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to accelerate economic expansion and improve residents’ living standards.

The proposed budget, tagged “Budget of Sustained Progress,” is designed to consolidate gains recorded across critical sectors while strengthening the state’s economic competitiveness through investments in infrastructure, agriculture, human capital development and public-private partnerships.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented the proposal to the Oyo State House of Assembly last week, with capital expenditure accounting for 60.1 per cent of the total spending plan.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget breakdown and analysis at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in Ibadan on Monday, the Permanent Secretary, Julius Ayanleke, said the proposal aligned with the administration’s vision of making Oyo State the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria.

He said the government’s spending priorities would focus on completing ongoing projects, strengthening Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), attracting public and private investments, supporting MSMEs, expanding infrastructure and ensuring efficient utilisation of resources through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

According to Ayanleke, the proposed budget comprises N670.03 billion for capital expenditure, representing 60.1 per cent, and N445.31 billion for recurrent expenditure, accounting for the remaining 39.9 per cent.

He explained that the substantial allocation to capital projects was intended to sustain the state’s development drive, particularly through the completion of ongoing projects and execution of critical infrastructure programmes.

Among the projects earmarked for priority funding are the Ibadan Circular Road, Ido-Eruwa Road and several rural road projects, which he said had received adequate provisions to facilitate their timely completion.

Providing an update on the state’s fiscal performance, Ayanleke disclosed that Oyo generated N618.72 billion between January and September 2026.

He said the revenue comprised N401.44 billion in recurrent revenue and N217.28 billion in capital receipts.

The permanent secretary explained that the 2027 budget was developed through the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), sectoral planning processes and consultations with stakeholders across the state’s seven geopolitical zones to ensure that the spending priorities reflected residents’ development needs.

Outlining the government’s fiscal targets, he said the administration would prioritise the completion of ongoing projects, reduce non-essential overhead costs and improve efficiency in personnel and recurrent expenditure.

He added that the government was targeting a minimum annual growth of 10 per cent in IGR between 2027 and 2029, while ensuring that recurrent expenditure was financed through sustainable revenue sources.

Other priorities, according to him, include diversifying the state’s revenue base, accelerating critical capital projects and expanding access to grants, development funding and public-private partnership arrangements.

Ayanleke said maintaining the 60:40 capital-to-recurrent expenditure ratio demonstrated the government’s commitment to development-focused investments and long-term economic growth.

He added that the spending approach would enable the state to channel more resources into productive investments capable of stimulating economic activities, supporting businesses, creating employment opportunities and improving residents’ welfare.

Also speaking, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Gafar Bello, commended the state’s budget performance since 2019, attributing the progress to transparency, fiscal discipline, efficiency and effective deployment of fiscal management tools.

Bello said the administration’s approach to fiscal management had contributed to improved budget implementation and strengthened the state’s capacity to pursue its development objectives.

In his remarks, the President of the Multi-disciplinary Finance Professionals (MFP), Dr Oyedepo Oyebade, praised the state government and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for what he described as the transparent presentation of the 2027 budget and impressive implementation of the 2026 fiscal proposal.

Oyebade particularly highlighted the state’s 103 per cent performance on statutory allocation on a pro-rata basis, saying it reflected the adoption of prudent and realistic revenue projections.

He also commended the government for sustaining transparency, accountability and the January-to-December budget cycle, describing the consistency as an important feature of sound fiscal management.

According to him, allocating about 60 per cent of the proposed budget to capital projects underscored the administration’s commitment to completing ongoing projects, expanding infrastructure and driving development across the state.