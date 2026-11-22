IBADAN—THE Allied Peoples’ Movement, APM, in Oyo State, yesterday, tackled President Bola Tinubu for purportedly attacking the party during the All Progressives Congress rally held at Mapo Hall, in Ibadan.



Tinubu, who was in Ibadan on Saturday, took a swipe at the APM and Governor Seyi Makinde.



He said: “We heard there is a certain group/faction called the ‘palẹmọ’ (Pack up) group. Don’t mind them; they are only waiting in vain; there is nowhere they are going.”



However, the APM described the president’s remark as desperate distractions from the mounting realities confronting Nigerians and the glaring failures of governance.

The party, in a statement by its Director of Communication/Spokesperson Campaign Council, Yinka Oladoyinbo, said: “We consider the expression a curious choice of words from a President whose administration has become synonymous with economic hardship, public frustration, political manoeuvring and an increasingly desperate search for electoral validation.

“In Yoruba political parlance, ‘palẹmọ’ evokes the hurried gathering, packing or clearing away of belongings, sometimes suggestive of preparing to leave or carrying away what one can before departure.

“Mr President may wish to explain why such vocabulary comes so readily to him. As the saying goes, it takes a master of a craft to recognise the language of fellow practitioners. And when an accuser points one finger at another, the remaining four are invariably directed at himself.

“The APM will not be distracted by presidential name-calling. Nigerians are far more concerned about the cost of living, the purchasing power of their incomes, insecurity, unemployment, collapsing economic confidence and the daily struggle to survive than the linguistic theatrics of a campaign podium.”

The party also warned that traditional rulers, irrespective of their political affiliations, remain ”fathers to all.”

“The APM remains confident that Oyo voters will distinguish between political noise and credible leadership, between borrowed prestige and earned trust, and between the spectacle of power and the substance of governance,” the statement said.