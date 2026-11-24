Adegoke

By Adeola Badru

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Adegboyega Adegoke, has dismissed rumours that he is planning to withdraw from the 2027 governorship race, declaring that he is determined to contest and win the election.

Adegoke, who described himself as a committed contender in the race, said he would not step down for any candidate under any circumstances, insisting that his ambition was driven by his determination to implement his policy agenda, tagged SOLUTIONS, for the benefit of residents of the state.

The ADC candidate made his position known in a statement issued by his media team on Tuesday, in which he described the reports of his planned withdrawal as unfounded, unfortunate and misleading.

He said he remained resolute in his ambition to become the next governor of Oyo State, adding that he was not in the race as a placeholder for any other candidate.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not stepping down for anybody. I am in this race to win and become the next occupier of the Agodi Governor’s Office,” Adegoke said.

He added: “The rumour is unfounded, unfortunate and misleading. I have stated many times that I am not a placeholder. I am the Oyo State governorship candidate of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the next Executive Governor of Oyo State, Insha Allah.”

Adegoke said his ambition was anchored on his determination to deliver the promises contained in his SOLUTIONS agenda, which he said was designed to address the needs of the people and improve their welfare.

He urged his supporters across the state to remain steadfast and not allow the rumours to distract them from the campaign, assuring them that he remained fully committed to the governorship contest.

The ADC candidate attributed the speculation to individuals who, according to him, were unsettled by his growing popularity and prospects of victory at the polls.

He further expressed confidence that his ambition would be realised, declaring that no individual or group could frustrate what he described as God’s plan for his emergence as the next governor of Oyo State.

“Nobody can stop the plan of God to make me the next Executive Governor of Oyo State,” he said.