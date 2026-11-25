By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has dismissed reports that its governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, plans to sack government workers or deny them salaries and other entitlements if elected governor in 2027.

The party described the reports as a campaign of calumny allegedly orchestrated by some elements within the ruling Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to mislead the public and discredit its candidate ahead of the governorship election.

Instead, the APC promised that an Alli administration would prioritise workers’ welfare through timely payment of salaries and allowances, regular promotions, improved working conditions and access to training opportunities.

The party’s position was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The statement followed media reports alleging that Alli would disengage a large number of government workers and deny others prompt payment of their salaries and wages if elected governor.

The APC questioned the credibility of the reports, noting that they did not identify their sources, and accused some APM members of sponsoring them to undermine Alli’s governorship ambition.

According to the party, the APC candidate has already outlined his plans for workers and other residents of the state in his campaign manifesto, unveiled in Ibadan a few weeks ago.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Alli has explained how he would better the lot of the people of Oyo State (including government workers) in the campaign manifesto which was released in Ibadan a few weeks ago,” the statement said.

The party argued that increased monthly allocations from the Federal Government had made it difficult to justify the non-payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements by state and local governments.

It promised that, if elected, Alli would establish a new relationship between government and workers, anchored on improved welfare and recognition of their contributions to the development of the state.

The APC said serving and retired civil and public servants would begin to enjoy improved conditions from May 29, 2027, when Alli is expected to assume office if elected.

It listed workers in ministries, departments and agencies, public school teachers, academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions, and local government employees among the beneficiaries of the proposed reforms.

The party also pledged workplace safety, a conducive working environment and greater involvement of workers in the formulation and implementation of policies affecting them.

It further promised to end what it described as the imposition of “shylock consultants” on government workers, while providing opportunities for periodic training and retraining programmes locally and overseas.

The APC also assured workers that promotions and financial entitlements would not be withheld.

“Apart from the guarantee of safety at workplace and conducive working environment, the APC government of Sen. Alli would break the yoke of alienation and deprivation which the Makinde administration has placed on government workers in the state as they would be carried along and allowed to do their job without forcing shylock consultants on them,” the statement said.

Beyond workers’ welfare, the party pledged prudent management of public funds and equitable distribution of infrastructure projects across the state’s 33 local government areas.

It also promised to respect local government autonomy, which it alleged had been undermined by the present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The APC, however, urged the APM to desist from what it described as the spread of falsehoods and attacks against its leaders and other prominent personalities.

It specifically cautioned the party against sponsoring reports aimed at discrediting President Bola Tinubu, Alli and other APC leaders.

The statement warned that those allegedly responsible for the reports could face the consequences of their actions.