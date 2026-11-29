Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

…As retired PS recounts handling contractors’ protests

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has commended retired Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Raymond Omachi, for his integrity, dedication and distinguished service, saying he left a high standard for his successors.

Oyedele spoke on Saturday night in Abuja at a send-off dinner organised in honour of Omachi, who retired from public service last month upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

The minister described Permanent Secretaries as the administrative backbone of ministries, responsible for translating government policies into practical implementation.

“Ministers come and ministers go, but the Permanent Secretaries remain as the engine room of the ministries.

“The Permanent Secretary is the bridge between policy direction and the administrative delivery by implementing such policies,” he said.

Oyedele said Omachi distinguished himself in implementing government reforms and providing valuable counsel to successive ministers.

He described the retired Permanent Secretary as a dependable adviser who brought institutional knowledge and experience to bear on his responsibilities.

“Mr Omachi, who had the responsibility of delivering the government reform policy, has done so with integrity. As the Chief Adviser to the Minister, he was always available to counsel me on what had been done before, what worked and what failed.

“Mr Omachi filled this office with distinction. He worked with quiet devotion. He never sought the spotlight. He allowed the work to speak. He was a great asset to government and to me in particular.

“You have set a high standard and that standard will last even after your retirement,” the minister said.

Oyedele urged Omachi, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, to continue making his professional expertise available to society and to mentor younger professionals.

In his remarks, Omachi recounted how he handled repeated protests by local contractors who often shut the gates of the Federal Ministry of Finance over outstanding payments owed them by the Federal Government.

He said the contractors usually demanded to see the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, an office he occupied before his eventual appointment as Permanent Secretary of Finance.

According to him, he would engage the protesting contractors in a calm manner whenever they besieged the ministry, a situation that continued for a considerable period before the government introduced the issuance of bonds as a payment mechanism.

“Any time the local contractors came to close the gate, they called for the PS Special Duties. I would be there to talk to them in a soft tone. This continued for a long time until the coming into office of the current minister,” he said.

Omachi also highlighted his administrative philosophy, saying he operated an open-door policy and encouraged staff to bring their grievances to him whenever their directors could not resolve them.

“As a policy, be open and transparent. I operated an open-door policy. I told the staff that they could always come to me if they had issues and their directors could not resolve them. I want to be remembered as a person who was a father to them,” he said.

Describing the send-off ceremony as deeply humbling, Omachi expressed appreciation to former colleagues, ministry officials and former classmates from various institutions who attended the event.

He described his tenure as Permanent Secretary of Finance and his working relationship with Oyedele as an unforgettable masterclass in dedication.

The retired official attributed his career achievements to the values of honesty, hard work and faith instilled in him by his parents.

He said God’s grace had sustained him through decades of education and public service, particularly the pressures associated with holding high public office.

“I can only marvel at the sufficiency of God’s grace. It was His mercy that preserved me, that preserved my life across decades. His wisdom has guided my steps through the pressures of public office.

“Serving our Fatherland at that level will remain the highest honour of my career.

“To retire at 60 in good health, with an unblemished record, is only by favour of Jehovah,” he said.