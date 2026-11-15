Over 40 killed as vigilantes clash with bandits in Zamfara

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

More than 40 people, including suspected bandits and local vigilantes, have reportedly been killed in a gun battle between armed men and local security volunteers in Zoma community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Among the suspected bandits reportedly killed in the confrontation was a notorious commander identified as Jiji.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when the armed men allegedly attacked the community, prompting local vigilantes to mobilise and confront them.

According to a report by the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent, a resident of Zoma, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vigilantes were alerted by telephone shortly after the attackers arrived.

He said residents also contacted neighbouring communities, urging them to mobilise and support the fight against the attackers.

However, he alleged that an informant leaked information about their mobilisation to the bandits before the confrontation escalated.

“The clash lasted from about 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Our people killed many of the gunmen, but they also killed nine of our men. Among the bandits killed was one of their commanders known as Jiji,” the resident said.

Describing the incident as painful despite what he considered a successful resistance, the resident lamented the loss of several young men from the community.

“We don’t have any help except from Allah. All we are asking for is assistance and weapons. If they provide us with arms, they should leave us to confront the gunmen,” he added.

Another resident, who also spoke to the BBC Hausa Service, said the attackers approached from the eastern part of Zoma and had previously terrorised neighbouring communities.

He added that those killed in the confrontation were buried on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that suspected bandits operating in the Dansadau area of Zamfara State had resorted to imposing levies on residents of communities under their control.

The police had yet to issue an official statement on the reported clash and casualty figures as of the time of filing this report.