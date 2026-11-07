‘Our fathers have spoken’- Middle Belt youths rally behind Tinubu

Youths from the Middle Belt have declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, announcing plans to mobilise voters across the region for the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group said it would work with the City Boy Movement, led by Seyi Tinubu, its Director-General, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, and the APC campaign council to coordinate the mobilisation.

The initiative is being championed by aviation entrepreneur and political figure, Isaac Balami, who said the decision followed a meeting between Tinubu and prominent Middle Belt leaders led by elder statesman, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma.

Balami described the engagement at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as a turning point for the region, saying younger people were ready to follow the political direction established by their elders.

“Our fathers have spoken. They have met the father. We have equally met the son. The movement has begun,” he said.

Balami recalled that the same elders had asked him to mobilise support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2023 election. He said a fallout over what he described as abandonment had contributed to the latest political realignment.

The founder of the National Rebirth Movement, who also serves as an executive board member and National Director on Special Duty of the City Boy Movement, said the decision to support Tinubu was informed by the region’s representation in the administration.

He cited appointments to strategic government positions, efforts to tackle insecurity and the inclusion of Middle Belt representatives in national decision-making.

“We have people from our region occupying important positions in this government. For us as young people, representation matters,” Balami said.

He said the group would mobilise across the Middle Belt, adding that some youths who supported Obi in 2023 were now prepared to back Tinubu.

Balami also identified security, infrastructure, education, employment and economic opportunities as issues requiring sustained government attention.

He said the movement aimed to involve young people in political decisions affecting the region rather than limit their participation to election campaigns.

The announcement follows Thursday’s meeting between Tinubu and a delegation of Middle Belt and North-Central leaders led by Danjuma.

The delegation included Defence Minister Christopher Musa, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and former Chief of Army Staff General Ishaya Bamaiyi.

Dogara said the delegation met Tinubu to express solidarity with his administration and discuss security, development and political engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The emerging youth mobilisation signals an effort to translate the engagement of regional elders into electoral support for Tinubu in an area where Obi secured considerable backing in 2023.