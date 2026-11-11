Otu sacks task force over demolition of private property

By Emma Una

CALABAR — Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has dissolved the state’s Planning and Development Control Task Force following the demolition of a private property nearing completion by officials of the agency.

The governor also ordered the immediate suspension of further demolition activities on the affected property and directed the payment of compensation for damages caused by the demolition.

Otu announced the decisions on Wednesday, describing the action of the task force, headed by Akiba Ekpenyong, as a “brazen, unconscionable and reprehensible demolition”.

He characterised the incident as an abuse of power and an assault on the rights of a citizen, saying such conduct was incompatible with the principles guiding his administration.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo, the governor said violations of physical planning regulations could not justify lawlessness or give public institutions the authority to disregard citizens’ rights.

“Violations of physical planning regulations cannot constitute a licence for lawlessness, nor can any public institution arrogate to itself powers that trample upon the rights and dignity of citizens,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The governor consequently ordered the immediate dissolution of the entire task force, holding it responsible for what he described as gross team failure.

He also directed that no further demolition should be carried out on the affected property and that compensation be paid for the damage already done.

Otu reiterated that no individual or public institution was entitled to exercise governmental powers recklessly or outside the limits of established laws and due process.

He warned that his administration would not shield or excuse official misconduct, stressing that public office must not be used as an instrument of intimidation or oppression.

The governor further directed government agencies to operate with discipline, professionalism and respect for citizens’ rights, assuring residents that his administration would uphold justice and accountability.