Otu dissolves Task Force over demolition of private property in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State Governor, Sen Bassey Otu, has dissolved the State Planning and Development Control Task Force and ordered compensation for the owner of a nearly completed building its personnel pulled down.

The Governor who described the action as an abuse of power said it was a assault on the rights of a citizen.

In a press statement issued in Calabar on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, the governor described the demolition as brazen, unconscionable and reprehensible.

Governor Otu held the Task Force accountable for what the statement called gross team failure, and directed the immediate suspension of further demolition activities on the affected property.

He also ordered the payment of compensation for the damage caused by the demolition.

“Alleged violations of physical planning regulations cannot constitute a license for lawlessness,” the governor said.

“No public institution can arrogate to itself powers that trample upon the rights and dignity of citizens.”

According to him, such high-handedness, impunity and administrative recklessness are incompatible with the philosophy of his administration.

“No individual, irrespective of position or institutional authority, enjoys the privilege of exercising public power recklessly, vindictively or outside the boundaries of established law and due process,” Otu stated.

The governor warned that his administration would not tolerate official misconduct in any form.

“My administration will neither shield, excuse nor reward official misconduct under any guise,” he declared.

“Public office is a solemn trust, not an instrument of intimidation or oppression.”

He directed all government agencies to operate with discipline, restraint, professionalism and the utmost respect for the rights of the people.

“Under my watch, government will protect citizens and residents, uphold justice and insist that accountability remains non-negotiable,” the governor said.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the demolished building located along parliamentary extension ,boulevard axis calabar Municipality Local Government Area in Calabar .

Further Checks also showed that the building in question belongs to Mr Olajide Jamil who runs the popular Cent Apartment , and reportedly brought in investors from the United States of America to invest in real estate in Cross River State