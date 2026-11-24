Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has expressed preference for a full-scale partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) on the proposed Abia Sea Port City project, extending beyond feasibility studies to construction and eventual delivery.

Otti said his administration wanted the Chinese firm involved throughout the project’s lifecycle, rather than restricting its role to consultancy, as discussions on the proposed port gathered momentum.

The governor spoke in Umuahia while receiving a CHEC delegation led by its Managing Director, Wang Jason, who presented preliminary findings and proposals on the port project.

Otti said the state was interested in a long-term partnership but would rely on professional, independent assessments to determine the project’s viability, technical requirements and commercial framework.

“My preference would have been a partnership that takes off from the feasibility, to the construction and ultimately delivery,” the governor said.

He described the proposed arrangement as a public-private partnership, assuring CHEC of his administration’s commitment to transparency and mutually beneficial business dealings.

The governor, however, said further engagements were necessary to clarify the technical and commercial details of the proposal, stressing that the feasibility study would determine the appropriate direction of the project.

He disclosed that Abia had also attracted interest from other prospective investors, including Afreximbank, but said their participation would equally depend on the outcome of the feasibility assessment.

Otti said the proposed port would require strategic planning, technical expertise, patience and long-term commitment, expressing optimism that its integration with other infrastructure and economic activities could significantly expand Abia’s economic prospects.

He said his administration had enacted a 25-year development plan to provide continuity for strategic projects beyond successive governments.

Earlier, CHEC Managing Director, Wang Jason, described the proposed port project as viable, saying the feasibility study would determine the most suitable port design, depth and technical specifications for the location.

Jason said the company was interested in a long-term relationship with Abia beyond conducting feasibility studies, expressing confidence in Aba’s commercial strength and its capacity to support an integrated infrastructure development project.

He said CHEC was prepared to explore further cooperation with the state after the feasibility study, including discussions on the business and partnership models for the project’s implementation.

The proposed Abia Sea Port City to be cited around Obuaku/Azumini axis of Ukwa East Local Government Area, is expected to form part of the state’s broader infrastructure and economic development vision.

Otti has said his administration considered the project one of its key priorities.