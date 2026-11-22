By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has disowned a viral social media statement purportedly credited to him, describing it as fake and warning the public against spreading misinformation.

The statement, which circulated on X (formerly Twitter), quoted Otti as saying that incumbent governors who embark on campaigns have no business doing so if they have performed well, arguing that their achievements should speak for them and secure their re-election.

It also quoted the governor as saying he was not campaigning and that Abia residents should re-elect him only if they considered his performance satisfactory.

However, the governor, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Friday, dismissed the statement and the X account that published it as fake.

Ekeoma, who signed the disclaimer, said Otti never made the statement and urged the public not to be misled by the publication.

He explained that, contrary to the impression created by the viral post, the governor was already campaigning and had been touring different parts of the state to interact with voters and obtain firsthand feedback, particularly from grassroots communities.

According to him, Otti considers campaigns a legitimate component of the electoral process and could not have disparaged politicians for engaging in them.

“The Governor believes that campaigns are legitimate parts of the electoral process and thus could not have dismissed it or cast aspersions on those campaigning,” Ekeoma said.

The state government urged members of the public to disregard the purported statement and the account responsible for circulating it, while calling on those behind the publication to immediately take it down and desist from misrepresenting the governor.

It also cautioned individuals using Otti’s popularity to generate online traffic to ensure that information published in his name is truthful, warning that deliberate misrepresentation could attract the attention of law enforcement agencies.

The disclaimer comes amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with social media increasingly serving as a platform for political messaging, claims and counterclaims.

Meanwhile, Vanguard investigations indicate that Otti currently faces no formidable challenger in the forthcoming governorship election.