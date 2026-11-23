By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has dismantled a suspected child trafficking syndicate and rescued a 16-day-old baby boy allegedly sold for N1.5 million in a transaction involving two suspects.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying two suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged trafficking.

According to the police, the baby’s mother, Victoria Michael, 18, gave birth at a private hospital in Kajola on November 2 but was unable to cater for the child after the father, identified as Tayo, allegedly denied responsibility.

Ojelabi said one of the mother’s friends, Comfort Olayinka, offered to help her find assistance through a contact in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said Olayinka subsequently linked up with Oladipo Olamide, 46, who allegedly claimed to operate a non-governmental organisation providing care for less-privileged persons and offered to take the baby into its care.

The police spokesman said the baby’s mother and Olayinka travelled to Abeokuta on November 5 and handed the child over to Olamide.

However, Olayinka later allegedly told the mother that the baby had died and gave her a folded object resembling a baby, packed in a bag, which she was instructed to throw into Lafenwa River.

Unknown to the mother, Olayinka had allegedly collected N450,000 from Olamide, purportedly for her upkeep.

Ojelabi said police operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested Olamide in Abeokuta on November 17.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to selling the baby to one Mrs Bolanle Ruth for N1.5 million.

He said Olamide subsequently led the operatives to Akure, Ondo State, where Ruth was arrested on November 18.

According to the police, Ruth admitted paying N1.5 million for the baby and claimed she was promised that the necessary documents would be provided by an agency, but had yet to receive them.

The police did not disclose the whereabouts or status of the other suspect, Olayinka, in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Zungura, warned individuals and groups against child trafficking, assuring residents that the command would not tolerate the crime.

He urged members of the public to provide useful information to security agencies to help prevent child trafficking and protect vulnerable children.