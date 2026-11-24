By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 48-year-old man, identified as Ogunniran Kayode, over the alleged murder of his 21-year-old son, Raphael, in Faaji, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

The command said the suspect allegedly tortured his son to death and buried his body in a shallow grave in his backyard.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the command received intelligence about the incident on October 19, 2026.

According to the statement, police operatives acted on the information, arrested the suspect and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the killing during interrogation, attributing his actions to an alleged theft involving N75,000 and an Android phone he had purchased for his son through an instalment payment arrangement.

The statement quoted him as saying that his son had allegedly taken the money and absconded with the phone to an unknown destination.

It added that the suspect, who was a member of the Iru-Ekun Security Network, said he secured his son’s arrest with the assistance of a colleague.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Homicide Section of the command for further investigation.

The statement further disclosed that operatives of the homicide unit visited the scene and the alleged burial site, where they recovered details and photographic evidence relating to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, warned against criminal activities, urging residents to report suspected crimes promptly to the police to enable timely intervention and investigation.