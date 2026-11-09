Osun labour threatens to withdraw support for Tinubu over withheld LG funds

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The leadership of organised labour in Osun State has said it cannot guarantee the support of workers, pensioners and their families for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid over the continued withholding of local government allocations to the state.

The Osun State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr Christopher Arapasopo, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists after monitoring compliance with the three-day sympathy strike declared over the withheld funds.

Arapasopo, who was flanked by the state chairmen of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Olalekan Adediran, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Abimbola Fasasi, said the continued withholding of local government allocations was affecting workers at the grassroots level and residents who depended on local government services.

He said organised labour was aware of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s re-election but insisted that workers’ welfare must take priority over individual political preferences.

He said, “For now, the organised labour in Osun State cannot guarantee the support and votes of workers, pensioners, and our families for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This position arises from the continued withholding of local government allocations and the attendant hardship imposed on workers, pensioners and our dependents. We can no longer pretend that we are happy when we are suffering!

“We are aware of Mr Governor’s commitment to supporting the President’s re-election. However, the interests and welfare of workers, pensioners and our dependents must take precedence over individual political preferences.”

The labour leaders appealed to residents to understand the reasons behind the industrial action, urging the Federal and Osun State governments to resolve the dispute and restore normalcy to local government administration in the state.

According to Arapasopo, the union’s demands include the release of the withheld allocations, protection of workers’ entitlements and restoration of normalcy to the local government system.

“NULGE did not create this crisis, neither does it desire its continuation. Our demands are simple: release the funds, protect workers’ entitlements and restore normalcy to the Local Government system.

“We remain open to genuine dialogue but insist that industrial peace must be founded on justice and respect for workers’ rights.

“We appeal to the people of Osun State to understand that our struggle is not against them but for the economic survival and the protection of workers’ and pensioners’ welfare,” he said.