By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered a stay of further action relating to the status of the Alagunbelewo of Agunbelewo, Oba Maruf Lawal, pending the determination of proceedings instituted by the monarch.

The court also granted Oba Lawal leave to commence judicial review proceedings challenging administrative decisions concerning the recognition and status of his traditional stool.

The matter followed a series of administrative correspondences concerning the monarch’s status, including a letter dated November 5, 2026, relating to the recognition of his stool under the Chiefs Law of Osun State.

Oba Lawal subsequently approached the court, seeking judicial review of the decisions and orders to preserve the existing position pending the determination of the case.

The respondents named in the suit include Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

In his application, filed through his counsel, Mr Yemi Abiola, the monarch asked the court to examine the administrative decisions contained in letters dated November 5 and 6, 2026, concerning the status of his stool and his position as Community/Traditional Head of Agunbelewo.

He sought orders restraining the respondents from taking further steps concerning the recognition of the stool, the instruments of office and other associated rights and privileges pending the determination of the substantive proceedings.

The applicant also requested that no steps be taken to recognise or install another person to the stool while the case remained before the court.

In his ruling, Justice Michael Awe held that the application succeeded and granted the applicant leave to commence judicial review proceedings.

The judge further ordered a stay of proceedings and actions relating to the subject matter of the suit pending further determination.

Justice Awe said: “Specifically, and in pursuance of Order 41 R. 3 (6) (a) of the Rules of this court, the grant of this application shall operate as a stay of every and all proceedings or action or steps being taken or to be taken by the Respondents as it relates to the subject matter of this suit.”

He directed that the order, alongside the applicant’s application on notice seeking the same reliefs, be served on the respondents.

The case was adjourned until November 26 for hearing.

The court’s ruling was on the application for leave and interim protection pending judicial review; it did not constitute a final determination of the substantive dispute over the monarch’s status.