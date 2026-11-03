Osun APC rift deepens over separate Tinubu campaign council list

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Some members of the Osun State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC have rejected the newly released Presidential Campaign Council PCC list in the state and questioned why a separate structure has emerged, deepening the rift in the party’s Osun chapter.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Wole Adunola, the officials said, “We therefore reject the list in its present form.” Those who co-signed the statement were the Welfare Officer, Deaconess Adesola Ayangbile; the Assistant Organising Secretary, Rasheed Adeniji; and the Ex-Officio member, Abiola Ololade.

They said: “We express our strong dissatisfaction with the composition of the list, which, in our view, does not adequately reflect established party guidelines, due process and the principle of inclusiveness required in constituting such an important campaign structure.”

Reports indicate that the list is the 168-member presidential and parliamentary campaign council unveiled on Monday by the state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal. It is headed by the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, Bola Oyebamiji, as Director General, with Lawal as his deputy.

However, the officials said they were particularly concerned about the “omission of several members of the State Working Committee who, according to the applicable guidelines, are expected to be statutory members of the council.”

According to them, “the exclusion of these recognised party officials raises serious concerns about consultation, due process, and respect for the party’s established leadership structure.”

The signatories said the list “appears inconsistent with the earlier presidential directive reportedly naming Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State.”

“Following that directive, the governor promptly inaugurated a broad-based campaign team to drive the presidential campaign across the state. It is, therefore, unclear why a different structure has now emerged without adequate clarification or alignment with the existing arrangement”, they added.

Adeleke, who is associated with Accord, was named state coordinator of the Tinubu campaign by the APC national leadership. He had earlier inaugurated a 344-member council in Osogbo on October 22, an event the APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, attended. Reports said Lawal and Oyebamiji were absent.

The officials suggested the new list might be understood differently. “If the newly released list is intended to serve as a Parliamentary Campaign Council rather than the Presidential Campaign Council, its composition would be more understandable.

“This distinction must be clearly established to avoid confusion, duplication of responsibilities, and unnecessary friction within the party’s campaign structure.”

The officials said the State Executive Committee “remains an integral part of the APC’s organisational framework”, adding that a successful campaign must be built on mutual respect, proper coordination, and the active involvement of legitimate party stakeholders.

They called for “an immediate review of the published list, with appropriate consultations involving relevant stakeholders, including the National Secretary of our party, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, and the State Director-General, to ensure proper alignment and effective coordination.”

The signatories insisted they remained loyal to the party and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “Our commitment to the APC and the success of our presidential candidate remains unwavering,” they said.

They cautioned, however, that party loyalty should not prevent constructive engagement when decisions risk creating avoidable divisions and weakening our collective efforts.

The officials urged the party’s leadership at the state and national levels “to address these concerns without delay and ensure that the necessary corrections are made.”

“Our position is clear: we need a campaign council that respects party structures, recognises legitimate leadership, accommodates critical stakeholders, and unites all members towards electoral victory”, they added.