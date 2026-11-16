Oshiomhole tackles Atiku over education privatisation, says Nigeria cannot afford policy

Adams Oshiomhole

…challenges Atiku, Obi to clarify education policies ahead of 2027

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole has taken a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his advocacy for the privatisation of tertiary education, declaring that Nigeria cannot afford to surrender its public education system to private interests when millions of children are still denied access to schooling.

Oshiomhole argued that privatising tertiary education would further deepen inequality and undermine access to learning in a country still battling a huge out-of-school population, inadequate educational infrastructure and unequal opportunities.

The former governor spoke on Monday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Renewed Hope Education A+Z Scorecard by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

He questioned the rationale behind Atiku’s renewed push for private-sector control of tertiary education, recalling that the former Vice-President had pursued a privatisation agenda during his time in office.

Oshiomhole also challenged Atiku and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi to tell Nigerians whether they would sustain or dismantle the education policies introduced by the President Bola Tinubu administration if allowed to govern the country.

He insisted that Nigerians deserved clarity on the opposition politicians’ education agenda, particularly on policies designed to expand access to tertiary education and provide financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Taking a further swipe at Atiku, Oshiomhole criticised what he described as the former Vice-President’s position on using public resources to enrich friends, warning that such an approach could undermine critical social investments, particularly education.

He maintained that government resources were limited and that decisions on public spending must reflect national priorities rather than personal interests.

“If the money he wishes to use to enrich his friends is not diverted to paying student grants, remember that resources are limited at any point in time. That is why economics is about priorities. What is given to those students will not be available to be used to assist friends,” he said.

Nigeria’s education crisis remains a major national concern, with millions of children still excluded from formal schooling despite successive government interventions.

A 2024 UNICEF estimate put the country’s out-of-school children population at 18.3 million, comprising 10.2 million primary school-age children and 8.1 million children of junior secondary school age, although the Federal Ministry of Education has more recently cited an estimate of about 15 million.

Against this backdrop, the federal government has introduced several interventions aimed at expanding access, improving learning outcomes and equipping young Nigerians with employable skills.

Among them are the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET, programme, the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure, NEDI, and targeted interventions to return out-of-school children to classrooms.

According to the Federal Ministry of Education’s Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative 2026 report, NELFUND had processed more than 1.65 million applications and disbursed N372.62bn in student loans, covering tuition and upkeep allowances across 319 tertiary institutions.

The government also reported that 156,446 verified trainees had benefited from its TVET programme, which offers free vocational training, monthly stipends and start-up support.

In a related development, the Federal Government unveiled a National Education Technology Strategy on Monday, aimed at addressing teacher shortages, expanding access to learning and improving education data management through digital platforms.

The strategy is expected to bring 26 government initiatives under a coordinated framework covering digital learning, teacher development, education financing and interventions for out-of-school children.

Earlier, Alausa disclosed that the federal government had put funding arrangements in place for its education data infrastructure, while introducing a three-year renegotiation window in its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other university-based unions.

He explained that the provision would allow the agreements to be reviewed every three years, providing a mechanism for addressing staff welfare and remuneration concerns before they escalate into prolonged industrial disputes.

The federal government had in October unveiled fresh agreements with academic and non-academic staff unions in tertiary institutions, featuring improved welfare packages, allowances and a monitoring framework to ensure implementation.

The three-year review arrangement is also expected to strengthen regular engagement between the government and university unions and minimise recurring strikes that have repeatedly disrupted academic calendars.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, said the ministry was also pursuing reforms to strengthen governance and discipline in educational institutions.

She listed the introduction of guidelines for appointing vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, alongside policies addressing bullying in schools, among measures being implemented to improve standards across the education sector.