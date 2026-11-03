Osborne Foreshore drama: Lagos dep gov locked out by developer

Hamzat

*Residents accuse developer of canal encroachment, harassment

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS—IN a dramatic development that has raised concerns over compliance with planning regulations in Lagos State, the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, was reportedly locked out of a disputed construction site at Osborne Foreshore Phase II Estate, Ikoyi, on Saturday by Kenshad International Ltd, a developer facing allegations of planning violations and environmental infractions from residents.



Hamzat, accompanied by a high-powered delegation of government officials and political leaders, waited for more than 30 minutes at the entrance of the development named Abba Court on Mahogany Close, but the gates were shut.



The incident occurred during a visit prompted by complaints from residents, who accused the developer of engaging in unauthorised activities they said could threaten the safety and environmental integrity of the estate.



“Why did he refuse to allow the Deputy Governor and his team in if he has nothing to hide?” a resident asked, expressing suspicion over the incident. The Deputy Governor expressed displeasure over the developer’s conduct and assured residents that the Lagos State Government would investigate the complaints.



At a meeting with Hamzat tagged ‘Osborne Phase II residents and public leaders’ dialogue,’ residents accused the developer of constructing beneath high-tension electricity lines, constructing slabs over a canal, and carrying out sand-filling activities that have narrowed the water outlets in the estate.



Speaking on behalf of the residents, Mr. Adebisi Taiwo alleged that the developer created an unauthorised back gate through which thugs were brought into the estate to intimidate those who questioned its activities. Taiwo also accused the developer of using security agents and unscrupulous officials to harass and intimidate them.



The residents urged on the state government to investigate the allegations against Kenshad International and its owner and take appropriate action.



“The developer had relied on a purported joint-venture arrangement with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to justify its activities. “The Lagos State Government must re-examine the arrangement and establish whether the project has complied with the applicable rules.”

Responding to the complaints, Hamzat stressed that land use, physical planning and development control fall within the jurisdiction of state governments.



Citing Supreme Court rulings, he argued that the Federal Government cannot simply assume the role of a state town-planning authority or issue building permits in place of the relevant state authorities.

He pledged that the state government would look into the developer’s activities.



Hamzat was accompanied on the visit by former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Senator Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District; Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly; commissioners and others.