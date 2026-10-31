Orijin lights up Felabration, celebrating Fela’s legacy

Fela

By Ayo Onikoyi

Culture evolves when heritage meets new forms of expression. Across Nigeria, indigenous traditions continue to find relevance through music, dance, fashion, and digital storytelling, shaping how younger generations experience and express their identity. For Orijin, the number 1 premium bitters brand, this intersection presents an opportunity to do more than celebrate culture; it is an opportunity to participate meaningfully in its evolution.

This thinking informed Orijin’s presence at Felabration 2026, held in Lagos from October 16 to 18. The annual festival celebrating the life and legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti provided a fitting platform for the brand to connect indigenous heritage with the contemporary creative energy shaping Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

For Orijin, the partnership went beyond visibility at a major music festival. It reflected a deliberate approach to engaging with cultural platforms where tradition, creativity and contemporary lifestyles intersect. By participating in an event associated with artistic freedom, cultural identity and creative expression, Orijin sought to create experiences that bring indigenous heritage into conversations that resonate with today’s audiences.

At the heart of this approach is the belief that tradition and modernity are complementary. Cultural heritage remains relevant when people can experience it in new settings, share it across generations and reinterpret it through contemporary forms of expression. Through partnerships such as Felabration, Orijin is creating opportunities for these connections to take shape.

The festival provided a natural setting for this ambition. Rooted in Fela’s enduring influence on music and social expression, Felabration brings together Nigeria’s musical heritage and evolving creative culture. Within this environment, Orijin introduced indigenous performances that demonstrated how traditional art forms can find fresh relevance in contemporary spaces.

On Saturday, Oriki and dance performances brought indigenous storytelling and movement into the festival experience. Oriki, particularly within Yoruba culture, is a form of praise poetry that preserves ancestry, identity, family history, and communal memory. Presented alongside contemporary music, it illustrated how expressions deeply rooted in tradition can engage audiences in modern cultural settings.

Beyond the performances, Orijin encouraged direct participation through conversations with festivalgoers about their experiences, including whether they were attending Felabration for the first time and how they preferred to enjoy Orijin. Merchandise was presented to participants in appreciation of their involvement, while influencers documented performances and audience interactions, extending the experience to their online communities. On Sunday, cocktails provided another opportunity for attendees to interact with the brand.

Together, these activities reflected an approach to cultural engagement that prioritised participation over passive visibility. The performances connected audiences with indigenous expression, the conversations invited personal perspectives, and digital creators helped carry the experience beyond the festival grounds. Each touchpoint contributed to Orijin’s broader ambition of connecting cultural roots with contemporary social experiences.

For Dorcas Mashingil, Senior Brand Manager, Orijin TM/Brown Spirits, the brand’s involvement reflects the importance of keeping heritage relevant through shared experiences.

“Felabration celebrates the power of music and creative freedom, and these are important ways through which culture continues to inspire new generations. At Orijin, we believe that our heritage remains relevant when people have opportunities to experience, express, and share it in ways that resonate with them. Through our indigenous performances and interactive experiences at Felabration, we are celebrating the richness of Nigerian culture while creating moments that bring people together,” she said.

As Nigerian creativity continues to gain international recognition through music, film, fashion and digital media, platforms such as Felabration demonstrate that cultural identity is not confined to the past. It remains a living influence, continually shaped by people who reinterpret and share their heritage in new ways.

For Orijin, partnerships with culturally relevant platforms offer an opportunity to participate in this evolution while reinforcing the value of indigenous expression. Rather than treating culture as a backdrop for brand visibility, the approach places cultural connection and audience participation at the centre of the experience.

At Felabration 2026, the meeting of Oriki, dance, music and shared consumer experiences brought this ambition to life. The engagement underscored Orijin’s intention to connect Nigeria’s cultural inheritance with the creative energy of the present, helping ensure that tradition remains a living part of contemporary culture.