Oriire: Tinubu never spoke to me over abducted pupils, teachers — Makinde

By Ayobami Okerinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said President Bola Tinubu failed to contact him during the 56 days pupils and teachers abducted in the state remained in captivity, despite his efforts to reach the president.

Makinde said he expected Tinubu to call or show concern over the incident, which involved the abduction of schoolchildren and their teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The governor made this known during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, while discussing his relationship with Tinubu, whom he supported in the 2023 presidential election.

“I tried to see the President when our students and our children and their teachers were kidnapped, because I thought if any part of Nigeria is going through such a challenge, the president should be interested. Actually, I expected the president to call me,” he said.

Asked whether Tinubu eventually contacted him, Makinde replied, “He did not. No. Till tomorrow.”

The governor added that he also tried reaching the president through the State Chief of Protocol but received no response to his call.

Makinde maintained that he had never spoken directly with Tinubu, stressing that he was focused on governing Oyo State.

“I’m saying it again that till tomorrow I’ve not spoken directly with the President about anything. I’m just minding my own business, running Oyo State. And I’m not complaining,” he said.

The governor’s remarks come months after the abducted pupils and teachers regained their freedom following 56 days in captivity.

The victims were seized on May 15, 2026, when gunmen attacked schools in the area. The Nigerian Army announced their rescue on July 10 after a security operation involving multiple agencies.