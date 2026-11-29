Nigeria’s crude oil production capacity for 2027 has been assessed by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at a level significantly higher than the country’s current production quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

The assessment of Nigeria’s Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) is expected to form the basis for determining the country’s crude oil production quota in June 2027 and subsequent annual capacity reviews.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Chinenye Okafor.

Lokpobiri, who is Nigeria’s head of delegation to OPEC, explained that the MSC represents the volume of crude oil a country can produce within 90 days and sustain for a full year, taking into account planned maintenance.

He, however, clarified that the assessment does not amount to a new production quota but establishes the production capacity upon which Nigeria’s 2027 allocation will be considered.

The minister said the assessment reflected ongoing efforts by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to expand the country’s crude oil production capacity through policy and fiscal reforms, increased investments and improved operational efficiency.

He reiterated Nigeria’s ambition to grow its production capacity beyond the assessed figure, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to create an enabling environment for indigenous and international oil companies to increase investments and bring additional production on stream.

Lokpobiri also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation, stressing the need for the country’s production allocation to reflect its sustainable production capacity.

He said Nigeria would continue engaging OPEC to ensure that progress made towards its target of increasing crude oil production to three million barrels per day by 2030 was considered in subsequent capacity reviews.