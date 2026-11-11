OOU student dies after falling from moving shuttle, varsity suspends lectures

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 200-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has died after reportedly falling from a moving campus shuttle bus, prompting the university management to suspend lectures and other academic activities for two days.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, reportedly happened near the university gate after passengers had alighted from the shuttle and were preparing to board again.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG), in a statement jointly signed by its President, Kehinde Bamgbose; General Secretary, Olajire Emmanuel; and Public Relations Officer, Olamide Salau, described the circumstances surrounding the student’s death as disturbing.

According to the union, an unidentified individual who was allegedly not authorised to board the shuttle occupied the seat previously used by the deceased, resulting in a disagreement.

The union claimed that rather than resolve the disagreement, the driver allegedly instructed the student to hold on to the moving vehicle so that the journey could continue.

It said the student fell off the shuttle before it reached Mosque Junction and became unconscious.

He was subsequently rushed to the university’s Mini Campus Health Centre for medical attention. However, the union alleged that he was asked to present his student identification card before receiving treatment.

“Sadly, within minutes, the student passed away,” the union said.

The incident has raised concerns over the conduct of the shuttle driver, the enforcement of passenger safety regulations and the response of the university’s healthcare facility to medical emergencies.

Condemning the alleged conduct of the driver, the union said no student should be exposed to such avoidable risks while using campus transportation.

“The reported instruction to a student to attach himself to a moving vehicle is unacceptable, dangerous and a gross violation of basic transportation safety standards. No driver should ever place the life of a passenger at such an avoidable risk,” the statement read.

The union also expressed concern over the alleged demand for the student’s identification card before emergency medical attention could be provided, insisting that administrative procedures should never take precedence over saving lives.

“In an emergency, the preservation of human life must take precedence over administrative requirements. No student should be denied or delayed emergency medical attention because of the inability to produce a medical card,” it added.

The SUG disclosed that the police had intervened in the matter and that the driver involved was in the custody of the relevant authorities.

It said it would allow investigations to proceed but insisted that anyone found responsible for the circumstances surrounding the student’s death must be held accountable.

The union further revealed that it had previously engaged relevant stakeholders over persistent concerns about the conduct of some campus shuttle drivers, including reckless driving, disregard for passenger safety and the operation of vehicles whose roadworthiness had been questioned.

According to the union, its administration, led by Fele, had repeatedly raised the issues through appropriate channels in a bid to prevent possible accidents.

“We have held meetings. We have raised concerns. We have made efforts to address these issues through the appropriate channels.

“It is therefore unacceptable that it should take the loss of a student’s life for these concerns to receive the urgency they deserve,” the statement added.

Consequently, the union called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident, including the alleged actions of the driver and the roles played by other parties.

It also urged the university management to strengthen safety measures governing campus transportation and ensure that students were not exposed to preventable dangers.

Meanwhile, the university management has suspended lectures and other academic activities for two days following the student’s death.

In a separate statement signed by Wale Balogun on behalf of the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division, the university confirmed the incident and said it occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The management disclosed that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, had expressed condolences to the family, friends, coursemates and lecturers of the deceased.

“As a mark of respect and solidarity with the bereaved family and the university community, the management has directed that all lectures and academic activities be suspended for today, Tuesday, November 10, and Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

“Normal academic activities will resume on Thursday, November 12, 2026,” the statement said.

The university management also appealed to students to remain calm and refrain from speculation or circulating unverified reports and graphic images of the incident on social media.

It urged members of the university community to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during the period of mourning.

The management further reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring the welfare of students across the institution’s campuses.